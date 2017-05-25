× Oil tank battery explosion, fire in Mead injures 3

MEAD, Colo — There was an explosion and fire at an Anadarko oil tank battery in Mead according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Three workers were hurt. One of them had serious injuries.

The location is at Colorado Highway 66 and Weld County Road 13.

“It was like two bombs going off,” a witness told FOX31.

Witnesses said the explosion was by homes but in an open field. Some said they were a mile away when they felt it and it “shook like an earthquake.”

“When law enforcement personnel arrived on scene they found that an Anadarko oil tank battery was fully engulfed in flame. Preliminary information suggests that maintenance was possibly being performed on the site when the incident happened,” a statement from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

Reports said this happened about four miles north of where a house exploded in Firestone in April. An Anadarko well was linked to the deadly explosion in Firestone. Fire officials said a cut flow line led to that explosion.