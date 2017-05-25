× Ohio man sentenced for soliciting Colorado girl

Rande Brian Isabella,60, of Hubbard, Ohio, was sentenced late Wednesday to serve 18 years in federal prison, followed by 20 years on supervised release.

The sentence was handed down for one count of coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

According to statements made at Isabella’s trial, he contacted a 14-year-old Colorado girl multiple times between Sept. and Dec. of 2013, soliciting the girl for lewd photos and participating in inappropriately sexual conversations.

The man lied about his age to the girl, called himself her boyfriend and asked her to stay with him if he ever traveled to Colorado.

Both the girl and Isabella exchanged pornographic photos.

Isabella’s activity with the girl was discovered when the teen’s mother found the girl’s phone and read the conversations.

Federal agents seized Isabella’s phone and two computers, finding not only the conversations but also evidence that he had searched for the girl’s identity online and visited one page that outlined the teen’s participation in 2012 middle school track meets.

Evidence at the trial indicated that the man had communicated with three additional female minors and kept lewd photos he received from those girls.

“The prison sentences for those who produce child pornography are appropriately lengthy, such as this 18-year federal prison sentence for Rande Isabella,” said John Eisert, acting special agent in charge of HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) Denver.

“HSI has a very active Operation Predator program to identify and investigate those who sexually exploit children, and to rescue the victims of these predators.”