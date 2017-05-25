One killed, 3 injured in fiery I-25 crash north of downtown

DENVER — One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 25 north of downtown on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash involved a dump truck and an SUV in the northbound lanes near East 50th Avenue, forcing the closure of the interstate.

Police said the vehicles were traveling next to each other when for unknown reasons they collided.

Firefighters put out the flames in both vehicles as well as a small grass fire that was started from the crash.

One person from the SUV was killed and three others were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Two of those transported suffered critical injuries and the third suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not seriously injured and refused treatment at the scene.

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed between East 42nd and East 58th avenues Avenue as crews worked to put out the fire.

Two lanes of traffic reopened about 11:20 a.m., but there were long delays in the area. The full interstate likely won’t reopen until midafternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.