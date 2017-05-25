Natural Grocers – Protect Your Skin from the Inside Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's be honest, our skin really takes a beating, especially in the dry conditions here in Colorado. Luckily, there are some great natural supplements that we can take to protect it from the inside out. Here to help us all get that healthy glow again is Doctor Jonathan Clinthorne, Manager of Scientific Affairs and Nutrition Education at Natural Grocers.

Natural Grocers has stores across the metro area, and more than 30 locations up and down the Front Range. To find the location nearest you, and information on classes, just check out NaturalGrocers.com.