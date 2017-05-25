Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for human trafficking

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for human trafficking and sexual assault Thursday in Adams County District Court.

Donald Pierre Whiteside traveled in 2016 with two female victims, ages 18 and 22, through Colorado, Phoenix and up and down the west coast, forcing the women into acts of prostitution.

He forced them to post advertisements for prostitution, set the prices to be charged, drove them to their appointments and took all of their money.

He reportedly physically, sexually and emotionally abused his victims in order to gain compliance.

He also forced them to get tattoos of his pimp moniker.

Whiteside pleaded guilty to human trafficking for sexual servitude and attempted sexual assault on March 10, 2017. Whiteside must register as a sexual offender.