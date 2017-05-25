Man found dead behind Thornton shopping center building

THORNTON, Colo. — The body of a man was found Thursday morning and the case is being investigated as a homicide, the Thornton Police Department said.

Police released few details other than the body was found about 5:20 a.m. behind a building in the Sunrise Village Shopping Center at 9071 Washington St.

Police did not say how the man died other than there were obvious signs of trauma.

The man’s name and age have not been released, pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.