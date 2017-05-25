Mail mistake cancels widow’s 50-year insurance policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Shirley Leibovitz is facing life alone after losing her husband of 50 years. Adding to her misery, a letter saying the AAA Colorado home insurance policy she's had for 51 years was canceled due to non-payment.

“I have never been late for any of our payments, my husband took care of it,” she said.

Leibovitz contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers because she sent her payment in on time, but the check hadn’t been cashed until after the due date.

She and her husband had the policy for more than 50 years.

Another concern was that Leibovitz’s home was hit hard by hail damage, and without coverage she worried about the cost of repairs.

The Problem Solvers contacted AAA Colorado’s top management.

They quickly responded by investigating the case and found the payment had been held up at a post office box.

Fox31 received this statement from AAA Colorado, “As one of the state’s largest not-for-profit organizations, AAA Colorado places our members above all else. We’re committed to exceeding our members’ expectations at every step of the way, and that’s why we’ll renew this policy as if a lapse never happened. When life presents challenges, we’re here to help.”

Leibovitz said she is relieved exclaiming, “Wow … thank you.”