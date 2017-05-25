Local Ice Cream Company names Ice Cream after Ernie & Mike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glacier Homemade Ice Cream is a local, family-owned, home made ice cream and gelato shop with award winning ice cream.

Glacier is delighted to help welcome back Ernie Bjorkman and Mike Landess to Denver's news scene with some of their favorite ice cream treats. Their artisans toiled over the "Bjorkman Banana Split" and Mike's "Banana Cream Pie" flavor to honor two of Denver's most celebrated news anchors and kick off the summer fun in a way only ice cream can. Ernie and Mike will now be added to the list of Denver celebrities who have tasted Glacier's delicious ice creams, including Peyton Manning, John Fox and Vance Joseph. You can try Ernie and Mike's ice cream flavors until supplies last.