Littleton man pleads guilty to starting fire at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A 28-year-old man from Littleton has pleaded guilty after being accused of starting a fire at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press reports Jacob Matthew Dezsi pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor, in a plea deal that drops a felony arson charge.

Dezsi’s lawyer, Alexander Hubert, said a judge ordered his client released after being in jail for five days. Dezsi was sentenced to perform 50 hours of community service.

Police said Dezsi told officers that he was making a political statement when he lit a paper towel on fire on May 18 and dropped it in a restroom garbage can near the hotel lobby, the AP reports.

Staff members quickly put out the fire.