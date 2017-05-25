× Lakewood police warn of upcoming DUI checkpoint

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Drivers can expect to make a stop at a DUI checkpoint in Lakewood Saturday.

According to information provided by the Lakewood Police Department, the checkpoint will be set up roughly around S. Wadsworth Boulevard near W. Alameda Avenue.

Statistics indicate that DUI arrests and serious traffic accidents frequently occur along that corridor.

The checkpoint will be active late in the evening and night because a high number of DUI arrests are made after dark.

The statewide “100 Days of Heat” campaign was launched to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related arrests across Colorado. Lakewood won’t be the only city to increase patrolling over the weekend.

Stepped-up Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement begins Friday across the state.

“We have a goal of protecting the public and making our roadways safer. The Lakewood Police Department asks you to drive responsibly, use designated drivers and to never drink and drive” said Chief Dan McCasky.