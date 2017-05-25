Keep Your Wine Fresh in a Savino Preserver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a beautiful and functional way to store your wine? Check out the Savino Wine Preserver. It's innovative design ensures fresh wine for up to a week. It has a sealing float that creates a physical barrier between the wine and the oxygen in the air, preventing oxidation. It's made of durable tritan plastic and is BPA free, and it holds a standard bottle of wine. Pick yours up on SavinoWine.com for just $24.95.