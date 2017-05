× Independence Pass opens for season

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Independence Pass in the Colorado Rocky Mountains is now open for the season.

The pass runs between Aspen and Twin Lakes.

It normally closes during the winter months, due to the adverse conditions on the road. CDOT crews were able to clear the road and open it, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Mount Evans Road is also open.

Trail Ridge Road will remain closed due to snow depths and impending weather.