Hot Off the Grill: Mediterranean Mahi Mahi

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to make Mediterranean Mahi Mahi.
Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.
The Fenneltastic Sunnyside Salad
Serves 4
Recipe courtesy of Meghan Fazzi
For the Salad
Ingredients
1 8-ounce bag of arugula or about 3 good handfuls
2 medium fennel bulbs, thinly sliced with a mandolin
1–2 large avocados, diced
½ cup good quality Parmesan, shaved
1 grapefruit, segmented with rind and pith removed
Method
In a large bowl gently combine all ingredients and set aside.
For the dressing
Ingredients
1 cup olive oil
1 lemon, juiced
¼ medium avocado, smashed
1 tablespoon of honey
salt and pepper to taste
Method
Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until combined.
Pour desired amount over pre-mixed salad and enjoy!
Mediterranean Mahi Mahi
Serves 4
Recipe Courtesy of Natalie Schwab
Ingredients
4 4–6 ounce Mahi Mahi filets
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 tablespoons high quality olive oil
½ tablespoon fresh oregano, roughly chopped
salt and pepper
Method
In a shallow bowl, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, and salt and pepper. Reserve a small amount for basting.
Place the fish into the bowl and allow to marinate for 20 minutes, turning once (approximately 10 minutes per side).
Heat grill to medium-high heat, and coat grates with cooking spray, being careful not to start it on fire.
Place the marinated fish onto the grill and allow to cook 5–7 minutes, turning only once to keep the fish from flaking apart.
Remove from grill and place on serving plate. Baste with reserved marinade and serve with lemon slices and Kalamata olives.