Frontier Airlines expands service from DIA to Rhode Island

DENVER — Frontier Airlines will offer flights connecting Denver to Providence, Rhode Island starting in August.

The Denver-based airline says it will be the only carrier flying non-stop between the state capitals, which begins on August 14.

Daily flights on an Airbus A320 will depart Providence at 11 a.m. EST and arrive in Denver at approximately 1:32 p.m. MST.

Flights leaving Denver are at 1:15 p.m. EST, arriving in Providence at 7:09 p.m. EST.

In April, it was announced Frontier would be the first airline in three years to go pubic with an initial public offering. According to Bloomberg News, it would occur in the second quarter.

Frontier reported a net income of $200 million last year. That’s up more than 40 percent since 2014.