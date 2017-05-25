× FOX31 Denver sees historic wins in May and becomes Denver’s fastest-growing newscast

DENVER — FOX31 Denver, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate, saw ratings growth in almost every newscast during the May rating period, beating KCNC and KMGH for the first time at 6 a.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In the key Adults 25-54 demographic, May ’16 vs May ’17, Mon.-Fri. ratings for FOX31 News at 6 a.m. grew by 70 percent, FOX31 News at 5 p.m. grew by 60 percent, and FOX31 News at 10 pm grew by 24 percent.

FOX31 News at 9 p.m. also had significant ratings growth in the key demographic Adults 25-54. The 9 p.m. news was up 63 percent and 9:30 p.m. was up 32 percent year-to-year, beating both KMGH and KCNC’s 10 p.m. newscasts in the late news race.

“May was a turning point in Denver television, after seven consecutive rating periods of growth, it is clear viewers are switching to FOX31 News,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV. “Our Problem Solvers investigations, accurate Pinpoint Weather forecasts, and community involvement have made FOX31 Denver’s fastest-growing newscast.”

November through May, the combined ratings for all FOX31 newscasts increased 23 percent. In the same period, KMGH newscasts decreased 17 percent; KCNC newscasts decreased 12 percent; and KUSA newscasts decreased 3 percent.

“These numbers show the audience is sampling our news and they like what they see,” said Holly Gauntt, News Director of KDVR-TV. “Denver families know they can trust FOX31 to gather all the facts, report them accurately, and get the story right.”