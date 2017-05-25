FOX31 Denver sees historic wins in May and becomes Denver’s fastest-growing newscast

DENVER — FOX31 Denver, Tribune Broadcasting’s FOX affiliate, saw ratings growth in almost every newscast during the May rating period, beating KCNC and KMGH for the first time at 6 a.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

KDVR & KWGN: Denver’s Fastest Growing News. (Click to enlarge image)

In the key Adults 25-54 demographic, May ’16 vs May ’17, Mon.-Fri. ratings for FOX31 News at 6 a.m. grew by 70 percent, FOX31 News at 5 p.m. grew by 60 percent, and FOX31 News at 10 pm grew by 24 percent.

FOX31 News at 9 p.m. also had significant ratings growth in the key demographic Adults 25-54. The 9 p.m. news was up 63 percent and 9:30 p.m. was up 32 percent year-to-year, beating both KMGH and KCNC’s 10 p.m. newscasts in the late news race.

“May was a turning point in Denver television, after seven consecutive rating periods of growth, it is clear viewers are switching to FOX31 News,” said Joan Barrett, VP and General Manager of KDVR-TV. “Our Problem Solvers investigations, accurate Pinpoint Weather forecasts, and community involvement have made FOX31 Denver’s fastest-growing newscast.”

FOX31 local news shows amazing growth. (Click to enlarge image)

November through May, the combined ratings for all FOX31 newscasts increased 23 percent.  In the same period, KMGH newscasts decreased 17 percent; KCNC newscasts decreased 12 percent; and KUSA newscasts decreased 3 percent.

“These numbers show the audience is sampling our news and they like what they see,” said Holly Gauntt, News Director of KDVR-TV.  “Denver families know they can trust FOX31 to gather all the facts, report them accurately, and get the story right.”