Fort Logan National Cemetery’s most frequent visitor

DENVER — Memorial Day is always busy at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Thousands show up to pay their respects, and flags and flowers are placed at each gravesite.

But there’s one man who doesn’t wait for the national holiday to visit. He’s been to Fort Logan hundreds of times over the last two and a half years. He’s Fort Logan’s most frequent visitor.

“I come here almost every day. Two or three times a day. An hour or so at a time. Here a lot,” Arthur Sickler told FOX31.

Sickler is a heartbroken Marine veteran who lost his wife Nancy on September 26, 2014. Her ashed are interred at Fort Logan, along with the remains of more than 120,000 other veterans, their spouses and their dependent children.

“We came here 20 years ago looking at different cemeteries, and we decided here’s where we were going. I thought I’d be first. Now, I think it’s better this way because I wouldn’t want her to hurt like this,” Sickler said, choking back tears.

“The Marine Corp certainly didn’t teach me how to cry, but she has,” he added.

Nancy Sickler died after a long illness. The two were married just shy of 46 years.

In the winter, Arthur removes snow from in front of Nancy’s columbarium. In the spring and summer, he brings flowers weekly. She keeps him company, long after her death.

He often talks to others who are grieving at Fort Logan. He’s made friends with the grounds crew. Most people assume he works at the cemetery, because he’s there so often.

“I don’t know what happens to you after you die. I know you can be in hell right here. I have been since she left. Wherever she’s at, I’d like to go there. It sounds bad, but this is no fun without her,” Sickler told FOX 31.

Any honorably discharged US veteran is entitled to burial benefits at any of the 135 national cemeteries like Fort Logan.