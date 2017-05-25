Fit a Whole Bottle of Wine into One Glass

Posted 12:35 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:36PM, May 25, 2017

For those wine drinkers who like to "go big or go home," the Royal Lush King Size Wine Glass allows you to drink an entire bottle in one sitting. It's perfect for a girl's night or a fun gag gift. Find it on amazon.com for $12.99.