Effects of wintry weather means some Colorado campgrounds to remain closed

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. -- Memorial Day means remembering those who died serving our country.

But this holiday is also the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.

Our long weekend means many of you will hit Colorado’s campgrounds.

But, our recent blast of winter weather is causing some unexpected problems.

At Chatfield State Park, campers were already enjoying the outdoors just minutes from the city hub Thursday.

But the park is completely booked up for the holiday weekend.

That’s pretty much the same story for any state park.

You’ll find much more availability at national parks. But make sure you check the status of any campground you visit because Mother Nature is giving a cold shoulder to some.

The Milley family booked their spot at Chatfield State Park six months ago.

If they hadn’t, they wouldn’t be here.

But if you are still making your plans. Here’s where you don’t want to go.

You’ll be in a pickle if you want to camp at Pickle Gulch campground in Gilpin County.

That’s because it will remain closed for the holiday weekend.

“Some of the areas are covered in snow and the ground is way too wet. What that means is the area is prone to resource damage,” said Lawrence Lujan, spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.

He also said there are safety concerns.

So the closure means no humans here. No fire in the pit. No grub on the grill.

The area will remain closed until it dries out.

It’s one of dozens across Colorado impacted by last week’s spring storm of rain and snow.

Conditions are muddy and wet.

Plus, the Forest Service worries about the hazards of broken trees that snapped under the weight of heavy snow.

“We have some areas experiencing more snow than others, primarily in the higher elevations. There is some snow in the branches. Those could fall and hit someone down below,” Lujan said.

The Milley family said they’re happy they don’t have to deal with those kinds of conditions at Chatfield.

But realize weather is all part of the experience.

“It can’t always be sunny,” John Milley said.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking people to “know before you go.”

Check out their website to find out if your favorite camping spot is open.