DIA jazz concert moved inside due to weather

Denver International Airport has a series of community events on the calendar for the rest of 2017.

Thursday’s free jazz concert on the plaza was moved to the Jeppesen Terminal because of the weather.

The concert is being held as part of the airport’s “Events at DEN” series. It began at 2:00 pm and ends at 8:00 pm.

You don’t need a plane ticket to attend Thursday’s concert or the other events this year.

Here is what the airport has in store for the rest of the year: