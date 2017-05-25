DIA jazz concert moved inside due to weather
Denver International Airport has a series of community events on the calendar for the rest of 2017.
Thursday’s free jazz concert on the plaza was moved to the Jeppesen Terminal because of the weather.
The concert is being held as part of the airport’s “Events at DEN” series. It began at 2:00 pm and ends at 8:00 pm.
You don’t need a plane ticket to attend Thursday’s concert or the other events this year.
Here is what the airport has in store for the rest of the year:
- June 1–30: Putt-Putt on the Plaza: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Provide ID at the “DEN Clubhouse” to recieve a putter, golf ball, and scorecard
- June 16-17: Check out the VIP lounge and watch the U.S. Open
- August 1–20: Colorado Adventures: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Zip-line, rock climbing wall and virtual fly fishing
- September 28 – October 9: 4th Annual Beer Flights: Beer garden open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Happy hour entertainment daily 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- November 24 – January 7: Free Ice Skating Rink: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.