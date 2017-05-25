Denver Century Ride by Coldwell Banker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's Own Channel 2 is excited to be partners with Coldwell Banker for the Denver Century Ride! Chris Mygatt, President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, and Jeannie McFarland Johnson from The Denver Century Ride, tell us all about this great event.

The Denver Century Ride is Saturday, June 17th at the Northfield Stapleton Shops. You can learn more and register for it at KWGN.com/Community.

And remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling. And if you ever have any questions, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200.