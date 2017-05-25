Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives baby giraffe a sunny new name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the name of the baby giraffe born at the zoo in April.

She was given the name “Rae,” which the zoo said was appropriate because, “She’s been a ray of sunshine since her arrival.”

Born Wednesday, April 26, the baby girl is the second calf born to mom, Msitu, and dad, Khalid.

Background from the zoo explains the significant inspiration behind the name.

Rae Gamble, 99, is a world traveler with a heart for animals.

According to a post on the zoo’s website, “Two years ago, while on an African safari, Gamble became captivated by wild giraffe. She subsequently decided to make an impact on the lives of both wild giraffe and those in human care by leaving an estate gift to help with giraffe conservation. As thanks, we’ve chosen to name our new calf in her honor.”

Little Rae has been introduced to almost all of the herd and is able to venture outside into both the small and large yards at the Zoo.

Now that the excitement of April the Giraffe’s live camera stream is in the rear view mirror, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has set up a “Giraffe Cam,” allowing animal lovers to tune into the herd at anytime.