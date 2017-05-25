Camp Out Foods

Helen Olsson, the author of The Down & Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids gives us some different ideas for our camp out cookouts.
Angel Hair Pasta wit Sun-Driend Tomatoes & Basil
Serves 6
Ingredients:
1 pound angle hair pasta
3 ounces julienned sun-dried tomatoes
1 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese
1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped
4 Tablespoons olive oil or butter
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
In camp, put dried tomatoes in a small bowl, then pour boiling water over them. Let them soften for 5 minutes
Drain tomatoes
Cook pasta according to directions
Strain the pasta
Mix tomatoes, 1 cup Parmesan, basil, milk and olive oil or butter into pasta
Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle each serving with remaining shredded cheese
Recipe for New School S'Mores from Helen Olsson
Apple Pie S’mores
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 marshmallows
- 8 graham cracker squares
- 2 Granny Smith apples
- 4 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- Heavy-duty aluminum foil
Directions
1. At home, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon in a small plastic baggie.
2. At camp, peel, core, and slice the apples into half-inch wedges.
3. Place the slices on a large square of foil and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar mix. Wrap the foil into an airtight packet.