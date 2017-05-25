Camp Out Foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Helen Olsson, the author of The Down & Dirty Guide to Camping with Kids gives us some different ideas for our camp out cookouts.

Angel Hair Pasta wit Sun-Driend Tomatoes & Basil

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 pound angle hair pasta

3 ounces julienned sun-dried tomatoes

1 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan Cheese

1/4 cup milk

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

4 Tablespoons olive oil or butter

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

In camp, put dried tomatoes in a small bowl, then pour boiling water over them. Let them soften for 5 minutes

Drain tomatoes

Cook pasta according to directions

Strain the pasta

Mix tomatoes, 1 cup Parmesan, basil, milk and olive oil or butter into pasta

Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle each serving with remaining shredded cheese

Recipe for New School S'Mores from Helen Olsson

Apple Pie S’mores

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 marshmallows

8 graham cracker squares

2 Granny Smith apples

4 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

Directions

1. At home, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon in a small plastic baggie.

2. At camp, peel, core, and slice the apples into half-inch wedges.

3. Place the slices on a large square of foil and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar mix. Wrap the foil into an airtight packet.