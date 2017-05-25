Butterflies set free at Chatfield Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a perfect day for flying. Not for kites or balloons, but for butterflies.

And what better place to spread their wings than at the Denver Botanic Gardens' newest attraction, Butterflies at Chatfield Farms. Over 300 butterflies were set free, sort of, inside a 20x60 foot quonset greenhouse.

The butterflies were flown in from a butterfly farm in Michigan. They were shipped in breathable envelopes. They cost around $4 each.

The butterflies at Chatfield Farms is an exclusive club, only indigenous butterflies need apply.

If you want to visit the butterflies, you better flutter-by before September when the attraction closes.