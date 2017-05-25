Bring Wine On Outdoor Adventures with Kuissential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a wine drinker who also loves camping, boating, the beach, picnics, outdoor concerts, BBQs, skiing or tailgating? Kuissential Foldable Wine Bottles are for you! They're reusable, portable wine bottles that allow you to bring the party with you and leave the bulky, heavy, breakable wine bottles at home. They can be flattened and rolled up when empty, and stand up when they're full. Each foldable wine bottle holds a full 750 ml bottle of wine, and features an easy flow spout for drinking on the go. They're available at Kuissential.com and Amazon.com for $8.99.