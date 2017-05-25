× BBB alerts public of possibly false almond milk advertising

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Better Business Bureau of the Denver and Boulder area is alerting consumers of “subjective puffery claims” by a company manufacturing almond milk, meaning the company may be exaggerating or including false information in their advertising.

According to a press release issued by the BBB, WhiteWave Foods Company, which now operates as DanoneWave, has advertised certain claims that aren’t necessarily true or cannot be proven.

The National Advertising Division is asking the company to either provide proof of the statements or modify the following verbiage used in their advertising:

“Maybe Almond Breeze tastes so good because it’s the only almond milk made with California-grown, Blue Diamond almonds.”

“The best almonds.”

“The best almonds make the best almond milk.”

A report by the National Advertising Division particularly calls into question the veracity of the statement proclaiming “Almond Breeze is the only almond milk made with California-grown, Blue Diamond almonds.”

According to the article, Blue Diamond explained that it sells its almond base to its bulk-purchase manufacturing partners. However, Blue Diamond was unable to confirm that none of these manufacturing partners use this almond base to make private label almond milks.

Results of the division’s investigation are pending.