AURORA — Aurora Police tweeted an announcement of a possible shooting on Colfax Thursday afternoon.

#APDAlert: APD is invest. a report of shots fired near the 9200 Block of E Colfax. No Victims/Suspect have been located Ofc still invest. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 25, 2017

According to the tweet, published at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 9200 block of E. Colfax Avenue.

No victims have been located and police do not have a suspect in custody.

This story is developing and FOX31 will continue to update this story as details become available.