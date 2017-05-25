Are this summer’s hottest fashion accessories protecting your eyes?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colored lenses, fun shapes, and funky frames. This summer is all about fashion sunglasses, but how well do these trendy glasses protect your eyes? Do cheap sunglasses provide the same protection as luxury ones? Given that UV levels in summer are three times greater than in winter, it is important to protect your eyes, but you don’t have to sacrifice style. Pricier sunglasses and lenses with darker tints don’t always mean they’re UV protected. Dr. Mary Anne Murphy from Front Range Eye Associates shows us how they can be stylish while still protecting their eyes.

You want sunglasses that are fashionable, but they should also provide maximum UV protection for your eyes and fit your lifestyle. Here are some tips for finding the right ones for you.

Go for big frames: Larger frames and wrap-around styles provide extra UV protection by blocking rays that come in from the side.

Think about lens color: You may want to go with gray or green lenses because they're neutral and don't change color. If you want to see more contrast, choose brown.

Consider your lifestyle: If you're active in sports, your optometrist can help you select sunglasses and lenses that can protect your eyes and help optimize your performance.

Here is a list of sunglasses Dr. Murphy talked about: