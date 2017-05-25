Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump’s revised travel ban

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court upheld Thursday an injunction against President Donald Trump’s travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries.

The ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a lower court’s decision to halt core portions of the executive order indefinitely.

The case likely will head to the Supreme Court.

The new ban was announced in March, but never got off the ground because federal courts blocked it just hours before it was set to go into effect.

It would have banned people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days.