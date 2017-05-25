Alamo Drafthouse announces women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’

DENVER — The movie Wonder Woman is slated to be one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters when it comes to theaters next month.

In honor of the movie, Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse announced a series of women-only screenings, including here in Denver, which has upset some male customers.

The first screening was announced on Twitter at one of the Austin locations.

Okay ladies, now let's get in formation. Tickets: https://t.co/Ue2BhWmKt0 — Alamo Drafthouse ATX (@drafthouse) May 24, 2017

It wasn’t long before men started complaining of discrimination in the comments, both on Twitter and Facebook. However, Alamo Drafthouse didn’t seem to be too bothered.

“That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right,” Mashable quoted Alamo Drafthouse creative manager Morgan Hendrix as stating. “As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters.”

Despite the complaints, the original screening dates are all sold out, prompting the Drafthouse to expand to more times and locations, including in Dallas, D.C., and Denver.

You can get tickets to the women’s only events at the Sloan’s Lake location on June 5 and at the Littleton location on June 7 by clicking here.