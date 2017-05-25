× 80 cats and kittens rescued from hoarder in Sterling

STERLING, Colo. — More than 80 cats were rescued from a hoarder in Sterling on Wednesday.

The Colorado Humane Society & SPCA (CHS) assisted the Sterling Police Department and Logan County Humane Society in removing the cats and kittens from the home. Aurora Animal Service helped transport the cats to the Dumb Friends League.

The cats will receive a medical evaluation, care and shelter at the Dumb Friends League while the case is pending.

“The animals will remain in the custody of the Dumb Friends League pending the owner’s due process and a cost of-care hearing by the court,” officials said in a statement. “A final decision on their disposition may be made or the cats may be held, depending on the outcome of the hearing.”