Wisconsin girl saves 4-year-old neighbor from attempted abduction

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Wisconsin 12-year-old is being called a hero after she reportedly saved her neighbor from an abduction attempt.

WTMJ reports that Jada Miller scared off the suspect, Benjamin Spasogevich-Lee, after he was allegedly trying to abduct her neighbor, Caylee.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WITI, Caylee told her parents that the suspect grabbed her hand and told her to follow him and "attempted to drag her away" when an "older child grabbed and took (the girl) away from Spasogevich-Lee."

Miller’s friend, 13-year-old Trinity Stout, ran to get Caylee’s parents while Miller saved Caylee from the suspect.

“He grabbed onto her wrist after he seen nobody was paying attention," Stout told WTMJ.

“I just ran after Caylee [because] I didn't know what could have happened next if I wouldn't have ran down there," Miller told WTMJ.

"I felt that if I had stopped to like ring the doorbell like the parents were too busy doing something like they wouldn't get to the door in time so I just went down there and did my own business," Miller said.

Neighbors tell WTMJ and WITI that Spasogevich-Lee was “unusual” and that he would do yoga in his underwear in the front year and ask kids questions about kidnapping and rape.

"He was stripping when the bus came one day. He was stripping down to his underwear," Jeff Carr, Caylee's dad, said about the man.

Another neighbor said he "has exhibited weird behaviors such as jumping around in his front yard with his shirt off, sitting on his front porch and curb, all the while staring at the children, and going up and down the sidewalk with a soccer ball asking the children to play," according to WITI.

But, Carr never thought the neighbor was capable of taking his daughter.

Spasogevich-Lee is charged with disorderly conduct and abduction of a child. He denies doing anything wrong in the criminal complaint.

A judge set his bail at $15,000 and if he gets out he will not be allowed to have contact with anyone under 18.