× Traveling Vietnam War Memorial wall arrives in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The City of Fort Collins will honor Vietnam War veterans during its annual Memorial Day weekend celebration.

On Wednesday, Colorado State troopers, police, sheriff, and motorcycle associations escorted a 360-foot traveling Vietnam War Memorial wall into the city.

Procession escorting Vietnam veteran memorial wall to Veterans Plaza of NoCO in #FortCollins. @FCPolice @LarimerSheriff pic.twitter.com/o1rGBB4hUu — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) May 24, 2017

The traveling tribute wall is 80-percent scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial and will be on display at The Veterans Plaza at 2626 West Horsetooth Road from May 25-29.

“Welcome Home: A Salute to Our Vietnam War Veterans” events will be held May 24-29, with the official ceremony held on Sunday, May 28.

“The event celebrates the service and accomplishments of Vietnam War era veterans, both living and deceased, and honors their sacrifices given for our country, its citizens, and each other,” organizers said in a statement.

Members of the community will take turns reading of the names of the 58,223 fallen and 1,626 missing service members.

There will also be a Bob Hope USO Show, nightly services and a Sunday ceremony.

See full events schedule here.