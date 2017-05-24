Tom Cruise confirms ‘Top Gun 2’ is happening

SYDNEY – Tom Cruise is taking the highway to the sequel zone.

That’s right, in addition to feeling the need for speed, Cruise feels the need to make “Top Gun 2.”

While in Australia, the actor confirmed that a sequel to the 1986 classic “Top Gun” is indeed really happening.

“We’re going to start filming it probably in the next year,” the 54-year-old actor told Australian TV show “Sunrise” on Tuesday.

“I know. It’s happening. It is definitely happening. You’re the first people that I’ve said this to.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The rumors surrounding “Top Gun 2” have been circulating for awhile. In January 2016, producer Jerry Bruckheimer posted a photo of him and Cruise saying the two had been discussing “a little Top Gun 2.”

Meanwhile Val “Iceman” Kilmer wrote on his Facebook page in November 2015 that he was offered a role in the sequel before later adding he “jumped the topgun.”

There’s no word yet on who will direct the sequel. Tony Scott, who directed the original died in 2012.