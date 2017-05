Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Colorado Payback is responsible for reuniting Coloradans with their lost or forgotten assets.

If you have lost track of a bank account, stock certificate, or a retirement account; misplaced a rebate check, reimbursement or paycheck from a business; or moved prior to receiving your Colorado state tax rebate, the bank, business or state agency is required by law to file a report and forward those assets to the Unclaimed Property office of the Colorado State Treasurer.