Georgia teachers caught on camera throwing punches in front of class

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- Middle school students screamed in class as a teacher and a staff member got into a fist fight in front of their desks.

The brawl happened on Friday at Stone Mountain Middle School, which is northeast of downtown Atlanta.

DeKalb County School District spokesman Andre Riley said the teacher and paraprofessional were arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Their identities have not been released.

A student recorded most of the fight on her cellphone. The women are seen throwing punches and pulling hair, and another adult has to get in the middle to break it up.

Julia Berry's daughter was inside the classroom and watched the fight unfold. Berry wants the women fired, saying they set a horrible example for students.

After the fight was broken up, students say school officials came into the classroom, went through their cellphones and made them delete any evidence of it.

The district said it's not aware of staff going through the student's phones. The spokesman said he would send CBS46 a statement, but only after the station sent him a copy of the video so he could review it.

"Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment," the statement read. "Following our process, DCSD will act swiftly and decisively to hold those employees accountable for their actions."

After CBS46 kept pressing the school for answers, Berry said Stone Mountain Middle School sent a letter.

"Safety and security procedures are in place to help maintain a safe campus," according to the letter. "Anyone who creates an unsafe learning environment for our students receive swift disciplinary actions."