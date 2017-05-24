× Target data breach results in settlement for Coloradans

DENVER — Attorney General Cynthia Coffman says the $18.5 million settlement with Target Corporation is the largest multi-state data breach settlement achieved to date. Colorado will receive $278,914 from the settlement.

The breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and contact information for more than 60 million customers. An estimated one million Colorado consumers were affected by the breach.

Coffman will convene a working group over the summer focused on strengthening Colorado’s data breach laws and privacy protections

Cyber attackers accessed Target’s gateway server in November 2013 through credentials stolen from a third-party vendor. The credentials were then used to exploit weaknesses in Target’s system, allowing the attackers to access a customer service database and capture data.

The settlement agreement also requires Target to develop a security program, hire a third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment, and undertake steps to control access to its network.