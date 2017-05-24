× Suspect already jailed arrested in death of man found in Englewood duck pond

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man already in jail for suspicion of murder has been arrested in the death of a man whose body was found in a duck pond earlier this year, the Englewood Police Department said Wednesday.

Mikhail Purpera, 29, is in the Denver County jail on charges unrelated to the death of Patrick Steven Murphy.

He’s being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft in Murphy’s death.

Purpera earlier was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the shooting death of homeless man Wayland Busby on Nov. 5.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office alleges Purpura shot and killed the 54-year-old Busby while trying to steal marijuana and other belongings from him near South Platte River Drive and West Dartmouth Avenue.

Purpera was also wanted in Louisiana for two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in August, the district attorney’s office said.

A passerby found the remains of the 33-year-old Murphy about 12:15 p.m. Feb. 11 on the northwest corner of South Broadway and West Jefferson Avenue in Englewood.

Police believe Murphy was shot in the back head and died in the early-morning hours of Nov. 12 near the pond and the body was then left there.