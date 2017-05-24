Summer Programs at the Denver Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Something big is roaring into Denver Zoo - Dinos! LIve at the Denver Zoo opens July 1st. It features 21 mostly animatronic, larger-than-life dinosaurs throughout the Zoo. From moving to roaring, one even spits water, it’s interactive and a fun addition to our campus this summer. Every Saturday in July, there will be a Prehistoric Party for guests of all-ages to come and see our animals, as well as these sculptures, after-hours. We’ll offer added activities, such as craft stations and keeper demonstrations, too.

The Do At The Zoo, the largest annual fundraiser is June 15th. It's from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy grazing on sample dishes from more than 55 of the city’s best restaurants and breweries. Belly up to the watering hole for unlimited drinks, featuring the region’s best beers, wines and cocktails— all while enjoying live music and entertainment! Proceeds from the event benefit “What We Do at the Zoo,” including science education, local and global conservation of wild animals and wild places, and world-class animal care.