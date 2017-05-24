Summer of Fun: 50% OFF at Bella Rosa Golf Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula took a visit out to Fredrick to visit the Bella Rosa Golf Course. They have a nine hole course, perfect for a nice afternoon out. They have men's clubs, women's clubs, a Junior Golf Program and a Friday Night Couples' League. Bella Rosa features all the amenities: a restaurant, club house, and a driving range. In their workshop, they do custom club fitting and club repair.

If you're looking to join a new golf club, Bella Rosa has several different membership packages for any price range. Learn more at BellaRosaGolf.com.

With today's Summer of Fun Deal, you get to golf nine holes at Bella Rosa Golf Course, with a cart for two people, for just $22! Grab this 50% off deal on our Colorado's Best Deals page.