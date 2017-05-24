Sphero reveals the Ultimate Lightning McQueen robot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sphero announced today Ultimate Lightning McQueen—an app-enabled, interactive race car that uses the newest advancements in technology to create the most lifelike Lightning McQueen product ever, just in time for Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 in theaters June 16. It's packed with animatronic features that embody Lightning’s supercharged personality. Sphero’s Ultimate Lightning McQueen features hybrid performance specs including driving, drifting, racing and reactive touch, allowing fans to connect with the character like never before.

Fans can hit the gas with Ultimate Lightning McQueen by simply connecting to the car’s app (available on iOS and Android devices) and watch him respond to commands. With animated eyes, an animatronic mouth, and emotive suspension, users will train for their next big race by playing games and experiencing other interactive features. When not in training mode, users can relax while watching Disney•Pixar’s “Cars” with Ultimate Lightning McQueen in “Watch With Me” mode, where he reacts to the movie in real-time.