× Southbound I-25 reopens at Hampden after 3-car crash

DENVER — Southbound Interstate 25 has reopened at Hampden Avenue in Denver after a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, the Denver Police Department said on Twitter at about 3 p.m. There was no other information available about the victim.

Traffic was backed up all the way to downtown at about 3:20 p.m.

The highway reopened at about 3:45 p.m. and traffic was beginning to loosen up.

Denver police did not say whether the hit-and-run driver was in custody.