Some Colorado campgrounds remain closed Memorial Day weekend after spring storm

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Some campgrounds in northern Colorado that are typically open for Memorial Day weekend remain closed due to heavy snow, muddy and wet conditions, and hazardous broken trees.

The affected areas include campgrounds in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland.

“Last week’s winter weather wreaked havoc on some areas of the Forests and Grassland,” spokesperson Reghan Cloudman said in a statement. “While these closures are an inconvenience with the upcoming holiday weekend, they are crucial for public safety and resource protection.”

Some picnic areas and other recreation sites have been impacted as well, officials warned, and many forest roads have not yet opened for the season because of the snowy, muddy conditions.

Forest Service officials released an updated list of the impacted campgrounds on Wednesday.

Campgrounds that remain closed:

Dowdy Lake (Back Loop)

Meeker Park

Olive Ridge

Mountain Park

West Lake

Aspen Glen

Camp Dick

Peaceful Valley

Big Bend

Big South

Jacks Gulch

Sleeping Elephant

Tom Bennett

Pickle Gulch

The following campgrounds will be open, but some sites have deep snow; soft, muddy road conditions; standing water; and electrical services may not be available:

West Chicago Creek

Kelly Dahl

Denver Creek

Dowdy Lake (Front Loop)

Ansel Watrous

Dutch George

Kelly Flats

Narrows

Stove Prairie

Cold Springs

Columbine

Crow Valley

Arapaho Bay

Cutthroat Bay

Green Ridge

Stillwater

Sunset Point

Willow Creek

Over three feet of snow fell in some areas of the forest, officials said, and cooler temperatures along with some additional precipitation is expected over the weekend.

Officials warned visitors to plan ahead for adverse conditions.

“Make safety your top priority when heading into the forest. Check weather before heading out. Remember your safety is your responsibility,” officials stated.

For the latest on recreation conditions, check fs.usda.gov/recmain/arp/recreation.

For the latest on road status, please check fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/home/?cid=fsm91_058362.