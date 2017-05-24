Skittles and Starbursts Unveil Spicy Candy

Prepare your taste buds: Skittles and Starburst are giving their candy a spicy kick so you can enjoy a little sugar with your spice. They're called Spicy Skittles and Spicy Starburst, and they were unveiled at the annual Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago. But they won't be available to buy until December.