Report: Ariana Grande offers to pay for funerals of Manchester bombing victims

MANCHESTER, England — Ariana Grande has reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of the 22 people who where killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday night, the Daily Mail reported.

The 23-year-old had just finished performing when the bomb went off.

Grande is believed to have spoken to the victims’ families to offer condolences and has offered to pay for funeral costs.

She is said to be “devastated” by what happened. She returned home to South Florida with family and friends.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the bombing. The dead bomber’s brother is one of the suspects in custody.