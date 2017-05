Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Producer Colleen Goes On Date with Help from LuvByrd

If you missed yesterday's show...here`s a quick recap. We`re putting online dating to the test.

Our single producer....Colleen has created a profile on 'Luvbyrd'....a dating app for outdoor enthusiasts. Today, we're finding out if she was able to make a match. Check it out!

https://www.luvbyrd.com/