Pier 1 Imports recalls furniture over lead paint violation

Pier 1 Imports is recalling its ivory-colored Temani wicker furniture collection because the paint may contain excessive levels of lead, which violates the federal lead paint standard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Pier 1 Imports has only recalled the ivory-colored collection.

The set includes a chair, settee and ottoman with the following SKU numbers:

Chair: SKU Number 2769765

2769765 Settee: SKU Number 2860548

2860548 Ottoman: SKU Number 2769778

The recalled collection was sold nationwide from March 2014 to April 2017.

You can return the furniture to any Pier 1 Imports for a merchandise credit or a full refund.