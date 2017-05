MORRISON, Colo. — Country singer Chris Stapleton performed his new song “Either Way” on the finale of “The Voice” on Tuesday.

But later in the night, the popular singer hit the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first of two shows and invited none other than former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to the stage.

Manning then sang “Tennessee Whiskey” together — much to the delight of the crowd.

Peyton Manning singing Tennessee Whiskey at the Chris Stapelton concert at Red Rocks! Everybody went nuts!!! #chrisstapelton #tenesseewhiskey #redrocks #redrocksamphitheater #awesomeness #allamericanroadshow A post shared by Yvonne (@y718) on May 24, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

Peyton, is that you? #chrisstapleton #chrisstapletonconcert #peytonmanning #redrocks #tennesseewhiskey A post shared by @mitocky1 on May 23, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT