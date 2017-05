DENVER — The average statewide snowpack was at 133 percent of normal as of Monday, the Natural Resources Conservation Service said.

May continues to be an abnormally snowy month in the mountains with about one snowstorm each week. The snowstorm on May 18 dropped 1-4 feet of snow accumulation.

Arapahoe Basin announced this week that it plans to stay open for two additional weekends in June because of all the new snow.