Man accused of using fake $100 bills being sought in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man is being sought after using allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at two convenience stores, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man was seen in surveillance photos giving a counterfeit $100 bill to a cashier at a Kwik Way store at 6910 Palmer Park Blvd. about 5:30 p.m. May 12.

The cashier checked the bill for a watermark and security strip, and it appeared legitimate. However, it was later determined to be counterfeit, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect left the store in an unknown black two-door hatchback.

The bill had the same serial number as a $100 bill a suspect tried to pass off at a 7-Eleven store at 5 Widefield Blvd. on May 17. The clerk told authorities the bill felt counterfeit and it did not pass a UV light test.

The serial number was the same as the one on the $100 bill used May 12, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to email the sheriff’s office at JessicaBrooke@elpasoco.com or call 719-390-5555.