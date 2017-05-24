Littleton gun store hit in smash-and-grab for second time in less than year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A gun store was robbed for the second time in less than a year early Wednesday morning, the Littleton Police Department said.

Triple J Armory at East County Line Road near Broadway was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery just before 2 a.m.

Police said four suspects in a stolen Jeep Cherokee out of Aurora rammed into security posts, then through the front door of the gun store.

Once inside, police said security video showed the four suspects smashing several display cases and making off with several firearms before fleeing in another vehicle, leaving the Jeep behind.

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects. They also could be in a silver Audi with unknown license plates.

On June 22, Triple J Armory was robbed of 20 to 30 weapons after suspects drove through the front door of the store.

The owners then built concrete barriers in front of the store. The barriers stopped a robbery attempt on Oct. 3 when suspects tried to drive over them in an attempt to smash through the door.